Community group left “devastated” after trees planted by kids at Chesterfield park destroyed by ‘mindless vandals’

Between the evening of Monday, May 8 and the following morning, a series of trees planted by children in Badger Park, Brockwell were torn apart by vandals.

Martine O’Neill is the secretary for the Friends of Badger Park (FOBP), the community group that had organised the tree planting – and she said that the incident had been a real blow to those involved.

“On Tuesday morning we got messages to say that, while people were walking their dogs in the morning, they had seen the destruction and damage that was caused.

The Friends of Badger Park run a number of community projects. Credit: Brian Eyre/Friends of Badger Park

“The stakes being used to balance the trees were pulled up and used to snap each tree in half. It’s quite devastating really.

“It’s mindless. We do things to engage the community, and somebody has gone out of their way to do this – they must live in the area to have done this.

“The park is used by families, dog walkers, football teams on Saturdays – it’s a community hotspot that has been destroyed really. It has left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.”

The trees were planted as part of the FOBP’s latest community scheme – just one of many projects they have helped deliver after saving the park’s dilapidated playground during the pandemic.

The trees were destroyed earlier this week.

Martine said: “The Friends of Badger Park got together during lockdown because the playground was being knocked down, with no funds to replace it. It was 27 years old and never had any investment, so it failed its safety inspection.

“We got together and raised £55,000 in six months. We planted 5,000 daffodils around the park, held a raffle, and were awarded grants and other funding. Since then we’ve been doing tree planting and held various events for the Queen’s Jubilee last year.

“The most recent thing we did was the community orchard. We did this back in February half term and invited anybody to come. The trees were part of the Queen’s Canopy, and were kindly donated by Chesterfield In Bloom and Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC).

“The native fruit trees were planted by all the kids. There were 12 apple and pear trees and they were all given names by the kids, who came back regularly to check on them.”

The trees had been planted by families over the February half term. Credit: Friends of Badger Park

Martine added that, for now, the group was unsure as to whether it would replant the trees – and remained confused as to why they had been targeted.

“People are furious, angry, sad. We’re getting lots of lovely support, but it’s bewilderment really as to why it’s been done.

“We’re quite upset on behalf of the children who planted them and the rest of the community. I think what people are calling for now is CCTV, but it’s difficult to get a hold of.

“At the moment we don’t have a solution for what will happen with the trees. Is there any point in replanting them? We’d like to think there is, but we don’t want them to be snapped again.”

One Brockwell councillor described the vandalism as “soul-destroying.” Credit: Friends of Badger Park

Councillor Katherine Hollingworth is the chair of FOBP, and is a Liberal Democrat representative for Brockwell ward on CBC.

She said: “This is our third phase of tree planting at Badger Park. The first two have remained untouched, and the community orchard hadn’t been touched until now. The park has been really well respected by everybody, so to have this is a real blow.

“That’s one of the ethos we have. For Brockwell there’s no community space, there’s no local shop or community centre. One of the ideas I had as a councillor and chair of FOBP was to create a space for community events and to involve the local children.

“The orchard was an extension of that, so for me, it’s absolutely gutting. The community, the Friends and the council have all put a lot of effort into it.

“I will be having a conversation with the community safety team to ask what the potential is for safeguarding the park in the future.”

Councillor Maureen Davenport, another Liberal Democrat representative for Brockwell on CBC, added: “We’ve been trying to do lots of events on Badger Park for the community. We’ve tried to use the park more and encourage people onto it, as it’s one of the few green spaces we have in Brockwell ward.

The group is currently unsure as to whether they will replant the community orchard. Credit: Friends of Badger Park

“I’m devastated. We had such a wonderful morning planting the trees with the children. It was just a lovely thing to do and residents seemed to be really pleased at the idea of the community orchard.

“When I was sent the photos yesterday I could’ve wept – it was just soul-destroying. It’s mindless vandalism and I feel really saddened by it. It’s just such a shame.”

A CBC spokesperson said: “We were shocked to discover the mindless act of vandalism in Badger Park. These fruit trees formed a community orchard that was planted earlier this year with the support of the local community including young volunteers. We have reported this to the police and we ask that anyone with any information about this incident make contact with the police as soon as possible.”