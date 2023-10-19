A knitted garland of poppies will be placed at Hasland War Memorial in memory of a Chesterfield legend who has died.

The display will complement a collection of poppy arrangements amassed by the late Tony Brooks, who organised a poppy appeal and cared for the memorial for many years.

Tony, 59, died in August after collapsing with a heart condition while at work at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The lifelong Chesterfield FC fan took on responsibility for the poppy appeal to help and raise awareness of veterans charities such as Help For Heroes.

Tony Brooks

Tracey Winfield, who grew up with Tony, recalls how he would organise local knitters to decorate Hasland Memorial every year.

She said: “He had a great result last year and I have the poppies in a box – in his memory I thought I would add to it.

"I've asked for help and we’re going to put garlands all around the statue feet and railings which surround it.”

Tony with daughter, Georgia, on her wedding day

Describing Tony, Tracey said: “He was a very friendly guy and he was a proper gent – you don’t very often get them.

"He had a firm handshake and was a ‘hello’ kind of guy. He didn’t say things like ‘ey up, duck’.”

Tony’s funeral was held last month and his passing was marked specially by his beloved Spireites.

The club’s under 14s will be wearing shirts dubbed “Brooky” in their 2023/24 season in memory of Tony.