Family restores World War One memorial plaque found after moving into a converted methodist chapel in Derbyshire

A family living in North Wingfield has restored a First World War memorial plaque, displaying it on their front garden wall.

Gregory, Helen and Oscar standing next to the war memorial, now installed in their garden wall

Husband and wife, Gregory and Helen Lowe found the memorial plaque after moving into a new home - a converted Methodist chapel, on Station Road, in 2015.

The memorial had been displayed in the former Hepthorne Lane Methodist Church until the chapel’s closure in 2004.

After being left derelict for several years, the chapel was eventually converted into two homes in 2013.

After moving in and finding the memorial, Gregory and Helen initially kept the plaque in the cellar.

Helen said: “We talked about getting in touch with the church and asking what they’d like to do with it, but because it was found here, I was honestly a little bit sketchy about moving something religious. If it was found here then I had a feeling it should be kept here and shouldn’t be moved, so that’s why we decided to put it up.”

When the plaque was found it was dirty and a lot of the lettering had faded. Helen took on the job of cleaning it up and reapplying the lettering, by hand, which she says took considerable time and effort.

Keeping the history of their home is important to Helen, which is why you can also find the names of the founding members of the chapel still etched into the brickwork of their entrance hall. She also feels that her young son, Oscar, will benefit from seeing the history around him.

Helen said: “I think it’s important, especially for things like the war. Obviously, we’ve got a little one and it’s important that he understands what people, not much older than him, put themselves through all those years ago.”

After posting images of the now fully-restored memorial on Facebook, Helen was surprised by the engagement she received from relatives of those whose names are displayed on the plaque.

She says that passersby are also more than welcome to stop and have a look at the memorial.