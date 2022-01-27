Huge backlog of crown court cases in Derbyshire

Magistrates are set to be given more sentencing powers in an effort to tackle the pile-up of cases waiting to be dealt with by criminal courts across England and Wales.

But critics warned the plan could have the opposite effect and add to the backlog, while branding it a “sticking plaster” solution.

Ministry of Justice data shows there were 752 outstanding cases at Derby Crown Court at the end of September last year.

That was a slight decrease from 767 at the end of June, but up from 531 at the same point in 2020.

Uncompleted case numbers are 54% higher than they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic – in September 2019, there were 488 cases outstanding at Derby Crown Court.

Of the cases outstanding at the end of summer, 174 (23%) related to alleged violent attacks and 139 (18%) were for sex offences.

Across England and Wales, 59,900 cases were waiting to be dealt with by crown courts at the end of September – a slight dip of 1% compared to June, but a 17% increase from 51,280 in September 2020.

Nearly a quarter of cases have been outstanding for a year or more.

Under plans announced by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, the maximum sentence magistrates can hand out will be doubled to a year.

Currently, crimes warranting a jail term of more than six months are automatically sent to a crown court for sentencing.

Keeping more cases in magistrates’ courts, which have been “less severely affected” by Covid, means crown courts can better focustheir resources on tackling the backlog, according to the MoJ.

Mr Raab said: “This important measure will provide vital additional capacity to drive down the backlog of cases in the crown courts overthe coming years."

But Alex Cunningham, Labour’s shadow courts andsentencing minister, described the move as “another sticking plaster” solution, adding: “Ministers must give assurances that greater powers for magistrates won’t inflict even more burden on crown courts – with increased numbers of appeals overloading a diminishing number of criminal advocates left in the system.”