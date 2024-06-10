House in Derbyshire town closed by police after incidents involving “violence, weapons and drugs”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Derbyshire house has been hit with a closure order after a series of incidents involving “violence, weapons and drugs.”

A closure order was issued for a property in Shirebrook – after the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of several issues.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A closure order has been granted on a house of multiple occupancy on Station Road in Shirebrook after issues including violence, weapons and drugs.

“Shirebrook SNT have been dealing with a number of issues at the property over the last month, so an officer from the team applied for a closure order – which was granted at Derby Magistrates’ Court for a period of three months.

“The order means that no unauthorised people are to enter the property, and anyone who does is liable to arrest.