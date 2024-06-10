House in Derbyshire town closed by police after incidents involving “violence, weapons and drugs”
A closure order was issued for a property in Shirebrook – after the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team received reports of several issues.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A closure order has been granted on a house of multiple occupancy on Station Road in Shirebrook after issues including violence, weapons and drugs.
“Shirebrook SNT have been dealing with a number of issues at the property over the last month, so an officer from the team applied for a closure order – which was granted at Derby Magistrates’ Court for a period of three months.
“The order means that no unauthorised people are to enter the property, and anyone who does is liable to arrest.
“Together we will continue to work hard to prevent any further issues and make this area a safer place for you all.”