Homeless Derbyshire Mamba addict with 65 convictions for 99 offences jailed

Paul Wells, 38, was told by a judge he had “extensive” convictions and “you simply do not do what you’re told by the courts”.

Though most of Wells’ offences related to dishonesty he also had previous convictions for sexual assault and outraging public decency, a court heard.

Lucy Jones, a barrister representing the defendant, already in custody and appearing at Derby Crown Court via video link, told Recorder Stuart Sprawson Wells preferred being in jail for “some security and comfort”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Wells was jailed for 12 months

She added: “The route of his offending is drugs – now he is clean his intention is to remain off them.”

Speaking about the latest sexual assault – committed in Bolsover on February 2 - prosecutor Gregor Purcell told how drunk and high Wells committed the offence on the same day he had been released from jail.

Recorder Recorder Sprawson told him: “On February 2 this year you were released from prison – your first thought was to go to a relative’s house.

"But you were distracted by two things – a thirst for alcohol and to resume your illegal relationship with the drug Mamba.

"You consumed those two things which led you to (the victim).”

Wells, of no fixed abode, admitted sexual assault. He was jailed for 12 months and handed a three-year restraining order.