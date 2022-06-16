Heartbroken owner remains in search for answers one-year after theft of Derbyshire Sprocker Spaniel Blue

Blue the Sprocker Spaniel went missing from the Pic Tor area of Matlock on June 14, 2021, after what is believed to have been a distraction theft.

A dedicated Facebook page, called ‘Bring Blue Back Home’, was set up after the incident and, although many people have passed on information, he remains missing to this day.

On Saturday, a renewed appeal was posted ahead of the one-year anniversary of his disappearance in an effort to raise awareness and hopefully bring answers in the continued search for the now 14-year-old pooch.

Jane says she has struggled to sleep ever since Blue (pictured) went missing on June 14

It read: "In a few days time, on Tuesday June 14 2022, it will be one whole year since we saw your beautiful face old boy.

"A long twelve months since you trundled down to the woods with your Mum and Pebble for the last time. An entire 365 days since we held you in our arms and told you how much we loved you. Blue, you are thought about every minute of every day. You are loved more than you could ever imagine.

“Our hearts remain broken, we still can’t believe the events of that day. Blue’s Mum will never recover from this, she’s broken and in desperate need of answers. It’s not too late, it’s never too late.”

Blue’s owner Jane Mercer was walking the pooch alongside her other Sprocker Spaniel Pebble on a footpath through the woods in Pic Tor when she was approached by a man at around 12.30pm.

The man engaged Jane in a conversation and directed her gaze away from Blue, who was off the lead.

He then left and Jane realised her spaniel had disappeared.

Speaking previously to the Derbyshire Times, she revealed how Blue had been a beacon of light during her cancer treatment in 2020 as she urged those who have the elderly spaniel to “do the right thing.”

“If he’s not found this will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she added.

Blue is neutered and microchipped with a docked tail.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 07541 407312 or any of the numbers on Blue’s page.