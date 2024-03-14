“Heartbreak” as “terrified” puppy is rescued by RSPCA after being abandoned in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dog was found by a member of the public who was out on a run. They were shocked by the pup’s state and immediately took him to a vet, who contacted the RSPCA.

He was found on Morton Road, in the Stretton area of Clay Cross, on Wednesday, March 6.

The dog - a doberman - is now in the care of the RSPCA. Inspector Pam Bird, who is investigating, said: “It was purely by chance that this poor puppy was spotted by the runner. He was cowering in bushes and was clearly terrified.

Dobbie is around 10 months old and is now being cared for by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

“We are so thankful that the member of the public helped get this dog to safety at a vets, and to the staff at Medivet in Alfreton who looked after him - and absolutely fell in love with him.

“It’s heartbreaking to think how long the dog had been left abandoned for but he’s in the best place now, he is getting a lot of TLC.”

Pam added that the RSPCA is appealing for people with information to get in touch, and said: “It’s concerning that this puppy had been left to get in such a state. If you have any information please get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01232239.”

