Men handed football banning orders after disorder at Chesterfield v Oldham fixture
The three men all appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court after they invaded the pitch from the away stand and engaged in disorder during the game at the SMH Group Stadium on 19 August 2023.
The incident occured when Oldham scored in the last minute to make it 1-1, which led to a number of Oldham fans running onto the pitch.
Two of the men pleaded guilty to public order offences and were sentenced as follows: Reece Taylor, 28, of Hogarth Rise, Oldham: three-year football banning order and fined £362; Garry Morris, 42, of Edwin Avenue, Chesterfield: three-year football banning order and fined £827.
The third man pleaded guilty, after assaulting a Chesterfield player whilst on the pitch. Adam Carter, 34, of Sunnyside Road, Droyslden, Manchester, was given a three-year football banning order and fined £1,477
Football banning orders prevent the offenders from attending any match in the UK for the duration of the order or going to certain areas near football stadiums on match days. They must also surrender their passports ahead of England international matches outside UK.
Dedicated Football Officer, PC Adam Collins said: “The behaviour of these supporters was completely unacceptable and ruins the experience for thousands of football fans who come to enjoy games in Chesterfield each season. As we approach a fixture at Boundary Park this Saturday, I am sure both home and away supporters will welcome the action taken by the courts against these individuals.
“Greater Manchester Police have put restrictions in place for this reverse fixture, to reduce the risk of further disorder. The away allocation for this match is sold out. If you do not have a ticket for the fixture, please do not travel into Oldham. Any away fans who have purchased tickets in the home stands will be removed from the ground. Our aim is to ensure that a safe a match day is had by all and we will continue to work proactively with football clubs, to stamp out this loutish behaviour.”