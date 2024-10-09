Half of youth crimes in Derbyshire during last three years involved violence, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New figures show just under half of all crimes committed by youths in Derbyshire over the last three years involved violence – with 60 per cent of violent crime victims under the age of 18.

A Freedom of Information request by Legal Expert shows between 2021 and 2024 27,000 criminal offences in Derbyshire involved victims who were under 18 and 23,000 had suspects between the ages of 0 and 17.

Police figures show that in the last three years, of all these offences, 10,782 violent crimes were recorded as having a suspect under the age of 18 and 16,021 with a victim under 18.

“Violence without injury” and “violence with injury” were by far the most common offences involving young people in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police data also reveals that the second most common offence where the suspect was under 18 was public disorder, with 2,496 crimes recorded since 2021. This can include acts of violent disorder, public nuisance and threatening behaviour.

Youth crime across Derbyshire is currently at a three-year-high with figures rising year on year. Across England and Wales, the number of arrests of children for notifiable offences increased by 9 per cent in 2022/23.

It is the second year in a row of an increase, according to the latest figures from the Youth Justice Statistics.

Data also shows that in the last 10 years, ‘violence against the person’ saw the biggest increase out of all other crimes involving under 18s, rising by 12.4 per cent since 2013 across England and Wales.

Knife crime and violence has also increased across England and Wales over the past decade notably in London where the Metropolitan Police Service saw a 21 per cent increase in knife or sharp instrument incidents between 2022 and 2023.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said violent crimes – both with and without injury – made up the vast majority of crimes that the force deals with – in terms of youths and adults.

He added: “The overall rates of violent offences as a percentage of total crime for those aged over 18 is 79 per cent of all suspects – and 51 per cent of all victims.

“It is crucial to be aware that the number of crimes that children are likely to be victim of is much smaller than the adult population – they will not be a victim of burglary and are less likely to be a victim car crime for instance – so therefore the overall crime figure, which the percentage of violent crimes is being worked out against, is therefore much lower.

“However, while the rates are not out of kilter with the overall crimes figure, as a force we work every day to divert children away from crime, give them the tools to not become a victim, and make sure they know what behaviour is not OK, and to come forward and report.”

Derbyshire Constabulary, said the spokesperson, was working across the county with primary and secondary school children, targeting issues such as carrying knives, stalking and street robbery.

The force was also running intervention sessions with people who have committed crimes stressing the impacts of their actions on their own futures, as well as others, and the future consequences around work and travelling for instance.

Derbyshire Constabulary has, alongside extra ASB patrols, been running an Immediate Justice (IJ) scheme, which is part of the national ASB Action Plan.

The IJ scheme, which sees young people involved in ASB complete an hours long workshop along with reparative activities in their communities, has seen 447 young people referred since its launch in July 2023.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said so far 75 per cent of those who have undertaken the full course and reparative work had not reoffended – and the ASB rates in the hotspot patrol areas have seen an average month-on-month fall of around 25 per cent.

Earlier this year, Derbyshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) Angelique Foster announced an initiative to help tackle issues around youth anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The scheme saw police engagement events across the county including a bus containing gaming consoles and internet access stationed in identified ASB hotspots.

A landmark report by government advisers last year revealed that half of all teenagers witnessed or were victims of violence in England and Wales in 2022/23.

The survey, conducted by the Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) was the largest of its kind looking into what drives knife crime, bullying and gang rivalries and found “shocking and unacceptable” levels of youth violence.

It also confirmed the link between poverty and youth violence, reporting that a third of teenagers in families who rely on food banks were found to be victims of violence.

In 2022/23, the rate of child poverty stood at an alarming 33 per cent, according to figures by The Health Foundation.

Access to youth support and mental health services have also been linked to increased criminal involvement in children and teenagers.