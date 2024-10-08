Former Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe asked masseuse if she was wearing “Frenchies or a thong”, trial hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A jury has heard former Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe sexually assaulted a masseuse, telling her his "groin” needed attention before placing her hand on his privates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is said to have happened on November 24, 2021, when Rowe requested a “back massage” at a private salon, Derby Crown Court heard.

Ex-Chesterfield FC manager Rowe, 41, is said to have exposed his penis while on the massage bed having asked before the appointment if she was wearing “Frenchies or a thong?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe is said to have pulled at the waistband of the woman’s trousers to look at her tattoo and tried to “undo her tunic” to have a look at her breasts, telling her she had “massive t**ts”.

Rowe pictured here outside Chesterfield Magistrates Court in November 2022.

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, told Derby Crown Court today (Monday) how in November 2021 Chesterfield FC was “flying high” and “in prime position for a play off place” when Rowe got in touch with a “lighthearted" message asking for the complainant for a massage.

Mr Singh said: “However, she thought she had to keep it professional and told him as much. He agreed. He then told her he needed a massage.”

After asking him to come to the salon where she was based Rowe asked if “anyone would recognise him” she told him no, said Mr Singh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 24 he attended for a massage. However, the court heard that prior to attending he sent a text asking what she was wearing and she explained she was in a uniform.

James Rowe pictured here during a Chesterfield FC v Weymouth match in 2021

Mr Singh said: “It was clear that wasn’t what he asking about as he clarified “Frenchies or a thong?”. The masseuse ignored the message, “determined to be professional”, said the barrister.

When Rowe arrived he is said to have told the masseuse “it was his groin that needed attention”, said Mr Singh. The barrister added: “Had she known she never would have agreed.

“She was panicking but was determined to be professional and told him to get on the massage bed. He got his penis out and tried and hit her hand with it, he then took hold of her hand and tried to put it on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She kept saying “no” and he kept saying ‘come on, come on’. She took hold of his pants and pulled them over his exposed penis. It's clear his penis did make contact with her hand and her fingers made contact with his penis.”

James Rowe the former Chesterfield FC manager arrives at Chesterfield Magistrates court - 7th November 2022.

After leaving the room upset, when colleagues asked the masseuse “what’s wrong” she couldn’t bring herself to tell them, the court heard.

However, when the masseuse returned to the room Rowe wanted her to sit on a stool at the height of his penis “for obvious reasons”, said Mr Singh.

The barrister said: ”He then kept putting his hand on the inside of her leg, she kept removing it and putting it back on the bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He then said he wanted to look at her tattoo and pulled at the waistband of her trousers to get a look. He also tried to undo her tunic to have a look at her breasts, saying “go on, let me just see your t**s. You’ve got massive t**ts”.

The court heard the masseuse later told her colleagues what had happened. She also told a client who reported the alleged incident a few weeks later in December.

In early January, following the Chelsea v Chesterfield third round FA cup game, Rowe was suspended from Chesterfield FC. After his arrest Rowe made no comment to all questions asked of him.

Rowe, of Blind Lane, Breaston, denies sexual assault on a female. The trial, expected to last five days, continues.