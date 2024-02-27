News you can trust since 1855
Graves at church near Chesterfield defaced with “obscene” and “despicable” graffiti

A number of graves at a churchyard near Chesterfield were targeted by vandals – and were left covered in “despicable graffiti.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:22 GMT
The Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an incident of criminal damage, which saw graves, footpaths and a Scout hut targeted at the All Saints Church in Wingerworth.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Someone entered the area and covered the above items and buildings with obscene and despicable graffiti, which has damaged historical and personal infrastructure. This act has caused much upset in the local community and will not be tolerated.”

A number of graves at the church were targeted.A number of graves at the church were targeted.
A number of graves at the church were targeted.

The incident took place overnight between February 25 and 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SNT using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*116431:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.