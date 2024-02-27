20 pictures show the vanished country houses of Chesterfield and Derbyshire - including Wingfield Manor, Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Alfreton Hall and Wingerworth Hall
These pictures into the past show some of the lost country houses which once dotted the countryside around Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 20th Dec 2021, 13:14 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 13:06 GMT
They include a ruined mansion which once served as a backdrop to a Hollywood film, the former manor homes of the wealthiest and best-known Derbyshire families and several houses built on the historic sites of much older Medieval country seats.
Chesterfield and District Civic Society has produced a list of lost, or much reduced, country properties within a 10-mile radius of Chesterfield.
Others not pictured include Wingfield Manor at South Wingfield, Whittington Manor, Walton Hall, Spital House, Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Park House at Pilsley, Linacre Hall at Brampton and Caus Hall at Old Brampton.
We’ve also included photos and illustrations of historic lost buildings from the archives, including Melbourne Castle.
1. Sutton Scarsdale Hall
Sutton Scarsdale Hall, near Chesterfield, pre-1920. Sutton Scarsdale Hall was originally built in the 17th century, but was remodelled into one of the finest Baroque mansions in the county by Francis Smith of Warwick in 1724. At this time the house was owned by Nicholas, fourth Earl of Scarsdale. The Earl died whilst heavily in debt due to the lavish rebuilding of the hall he had commissioned. The hall, and all its estates, were purchased by Godfrey Clarke of Somersall whose son Godfrey was lord of the manor until 1786. Between 1820 and 1919, the hall was in the possession of the Arkwright Family, but was sold by William Arkwright to Haslam Construction Ltd. This company stripped the house of all of its furnishings, and took the roof and some masonry for other construction projects. By 1946, the building had deteriorated to such an extent that arrangements were made to demolish it. However, three days before the demolition machinery were due to move in on the hall the shell was saved by Sir Osbert Sitwell, who was persuaded to buy it by a local resident Harold Taylor. The hall was later given over to the Department of the Environment in the late 1960s. In 1971 emergency repairs were started to secure the building from further decay, and it is now possible to walk around the preserved ruins. This photograph shows the front facade of the hall, which has huge fluted pilasters and a Gibbs Surround doorway. The house has now fallen into ruins, though some of it is preserved in Philadelphia Museum. (Photo by NEMPR Picture the Past/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images
Most of the early 18th Century house near the parish church, the home of the Morewood (later Palmer-Morewood) family, was demolished in 1968, leaving a Victorian rump, dating from 1855. The civic society says it is now used as a community centre. Photo: philip.riden
Brimington Hall was a 16th or 17th Century manor house in the centre of the village and was demolished in 1924–31. Two rooms are believed to have been salvaged and shipped to the United States. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "The hall probably stood on the site of a medieval house which was the home of a family named Brimington, who were lords of the manor. The manor was later acquired by the Foljambe family of Walton and the hall was occupied for a time by a junior branch of that family." Photo: Submitted