Gang of men break into Derbyshire home and threaten victim before stealing their belongings

Officers have urged the public to aid their investigation into a burglary in Derbyshire – during which the victim was threatened by a gang of men.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Police were called just after 9.20pm on September 12 to a property in Lansbury Drive, South Normanton – following reports of an aggravated burglary.

A group of men entered the house and threatened the victim before taking several items. The men got into a car and fled the scene, turning down onto Eastfield Drive.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward, as they may have vital information which can help with their investigation. They are also very keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.

The victim was threatened by a group of men during the raid.
If you have any information contact the force quoting reference number 23*568714.