Dog attack in Derbyshire town centre sparks police investigation – with appeal to trace man who could hold vital information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a dog attacking a person in High Street West, Glossop.
The victim was walking along the pavement at 7.45pm on Thursday, September 14 when she was bitten by the dog on the leg – causing it to bleed and leave bruising.
An image of a man seen in the area around the time of the incident has been released, as officers believe he may have important information which can help with their investigation.
READ THIS: Police urge residents to keep their vehicles secure after recent spate of thefts across Derbyshire town
If you are the man in the picture, or if you know who he is, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*576225:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.