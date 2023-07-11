News you can trust since 1855
‘Frustration’ as vandals steal flowers from cemetery and damage park facilities in Derbyshire town

Vandals have targeted a park and cemetery in a Derbyshire town – stealing plants and damaging the facilities over the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

On Monday, July 10, Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) confirmed that two incidents had taken place at the weekend in Ashbourne.

A DDDC spokesperson said: “It's been a frustrating weekend in Ashbourne for our Clean and Green Team.

“The splash pad drain was vandalised in Ashbourne Park – this will be repaired today.

Plants were taken from the gardens of remembrance.Plants were taken from the gardens of remembrance.
“Then a large number of summer bedding plants were stolen from the gardens of remembrance at Mayfield Road cemetery.”