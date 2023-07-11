‘Frustration’ as vandals steal flowers from cemetery and damage park facilities in Derbyshire town
Vandals have targeted a park and cemetery in a Derbyshire town – stealing plants and damaging the facilities over the weekend.
On Monday, July 10, Derbyshire Dales District Council (DDDC) confirmed that two incidents had taken place at the weekend in Ashbourne.
A DDDC spokesperson said: “It's been a frustrating weekend in Ashbourne for our Clean and Green Team.
“The splash pad drain was vandalised in Ashbourne Park – this will be repaired today.
“Then a large number of summer bedding plants were stolen from the gardens of remembrance at Mayfield Road cemetery.”