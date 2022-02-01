Frustration as vandals smash glass at Chesterfield bus stop

The broken bus stop near Ringwood Hall in Hollingwood

The broken bus stop, near Ringwood Hall on Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood, is believed to have been trashed by yobs at some point over the weekend.

Angered residents branded the act of vandalism as ‘pathetic’, with reports suggesting other bus stops across the area have also been targeted.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Streetscene team has since removed the broken glass – which was said to be strewn across the pavement, bus bay, and road – and is in the process of repairing the shelter.

Taking to social media, one resident said: “They need to find the culprits and make them pay for a replacement or their parents! I don’t know what fun they get out of it? Tax payers paying out again.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We were made aware of the damaged bus stop on Monday morning and our Streetscene team immediately arranged to clear up the glass and make the area safe. We will organise a replacement pane of glass as soon as possible.

“Please report damage and vandalism to us either online using My Chesterfield or by contacting our customer services team. This way we can respond to it and ensure that it is properly cleaned up.

"If you witness someone committing vandalism please report this to Derbyshire Constabulary either online or by calling 101."