Fraudster sentenced after posing as police officer to con elderly Derbyshire victim out of thousands of pounds

The victim, who was aged in his 80s and from Swadlincote, received a phone call out of the blue from someone who claimed to be a detective inspector from Guildford Police. They told him that there had been fraudulent activity on his bank account.

They convinced and pressured him into withdrawing cash from a local bank so they could check the notes and serial numbers were not counterfeit, and said that he would get the money back on a bank card over the next few days

The man was told to keep the scammers on the line throughout his journey to the bank so they could hear the transaction taking place.

Gilbert Smith was given a suspended sentence.

He was then told to hand it to an officer, who would come to his door so that he could assist their investigation. They set up a password to try and make the scam appear legitimate.

Ezekiel Gilbert Smith, of Collingham Road, Kensington, London, posed as that so-called officer at his door. He drove from London and went to the victim’s home in Coton in the Elms with the password, wearing a high vis jacket, dark clothing and a mask over his face.

The victim received further calls over the next few days, this time from someone claiming to be a superintendent from a made-up serious fraud team at New Scotland Yard, pressuring him to transfer more money – but he became suspicious and reported it to Derbyshire Police.

Gilbert Smith was tracked down by officers following phone, CCTV and vehicle enquiries, and he was subsequently charged with fraud by false representation.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months on Wednesday, April 5.

Officers are continuing to work with the victim and his bank to try and recover the money he lost.

DC Hazel Bunting, of the economic crime team, said: “This type of crime is often known as courier fraud, where ruthless criminals target some of the more vulnerable and trusting members of our community.

“Police officers will never ask you to hand over cash, transfer funds or send money via courier or by someone turning up at your door. Neither would your bank. If you ever receive a call like this, hang up and report it immediately. Speak to someone you trust before you give any personal information or hand over money.

“I would like to praise the victim for the courage they showed in admitting what had happened to them, reporting it and supporting the case. We hope by sharing this case that we may try and prevent future incidents and show that we are committed to investigating and bringing offenders to justice.”

If you think you might have been a victim of courier fraud, contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101