A group of four teenagers are facing over 30 charges after a series of incidents in a Derbyshire town.

Four teenagers have been charged with more than 30 offences after a series of crimes in Wirksworth.

Between July and August, offences that took place in the town included taking a car without the owners consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, theft, criminal damage and arson.

The four boys – one aged 14, two aged 15 and one aged 16 – appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 10, charged with 31 offences. They were given conditional bail before they appear again on December 16.

The charges include arson, theft and criminal damage.

Inspector Phil Booth, who leads the policing of the Derbyshire Dales, said: “Anti-social behaviour and crimes such as vandalism and theft have a huge impact on our communities.

“Working in conjunction with partners we will do everything we can to ensure that our towns and villages are safe places to live, work and visit.

“We also rely on our communities to continue to report issues that they are seeing – this directly feeds into patrol strategies and helps us put officers in the right place at the right time.”

If you are experiencing behaviour or crimes that are causing your community issues, then report these to the force using any of the below methods:

