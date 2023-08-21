Derbyshire Police were called to large-scale disturbance at the Khalsa Kabaddi Club on Elvaston Lane in Alvaston at 3.50pm on Sunday, August 20.

Four people were injured during the incident and they were taken to hospital.

A scene remains in place in Alvaston and officers are in the area. Four men aged 24, 28, 30 and 38 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and violent disorder – and remain in police custody.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with information relating to the incident yesterday.

“We are aware of videos of the incident circulating online, we are carrying out investigations in relation to these and I would encourage anyone with footage to send it to us for enquiries to continue.

“Officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community, please speak to them if you have any information or contact us using the methods provided.”

Kabaddi is a contact team sport played between two teams of seven players, popular across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries on the Indian subcontinent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 739 of 20 August:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101