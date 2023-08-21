News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Derbyshire council won't let artist sign mural over 'unlawful advertising fears'

The artist behind an incredible mural in Derbyshire says she is unable to sign her artwork after the borough council raised potential fears over ‘unlawful advertising’.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

The fantastic Kingfisher mural on the side of Stephanie Walsh’s house in Belper was painted by Sarah Yates and has been partly crowd-funded.

Sarah, whose previous work includes painting the peregrines at the Museum of Making, in Derby, said: “We’d been speaking since February, I think, so I had started the design and was meant to be painting it in April but over a month or two we liaised about the design and discussed a few options. In all it probably took two, three days if you’re compressing all the time together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I was working (on painting) for eight days but three of them were putting the base coat on because the wall texture was pebble dash.

The fantastic kingfisher muralThe fantastic kingfisher mural
The fantastic kingfisher mural
Most Popular

"The biggest challenges (painting on walls) is usually all connected with time and the weather. If I know it’s going to rain and lose me half a day then I have to sometimes strategically work out in what order I’m going to paint each section.”

And whilst a planning application wasn’t required for the painting itself, Sarah says a separate application has had to be submitted to determine whether she can sign the artwork.

With the massive mural being the first of its kind in the area the Borough Council supposedly unsure of whether signing the work would constitute ‘unlawful advertising’.

The Derbyshire Times has asked Amber Valley Borough Council for comment on the story.

Related topics:DerbyshireKingfisherBelperDerbyDerbyshire Times