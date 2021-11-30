Four accused of murdering Derbyshire man appear before magistrates

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, was charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon – while Herish Zandi, 29, faces a charge of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Third defendant Sam Mohazeri, 24, is charged with murder and having bladed article in public place and Danyaal Panahi, 21, faces a single count of murder.

The charges were read out to all four defendants during a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday – however none of the men entered any pleas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All four men appeared yesterday at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court

They were put after 22-year-old Peshang Sleman died following a disturbance outside the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at about 1.40am on Thursday last week.

After police and paramedics arrived at the scene Mr Sleman was rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre – however he was pronounced dead by doctors.

A police spokesperson said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey and Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, were remanded into custody following yesterday’s short court hearing.

All four defendants will be expected to give a plea to the charges they face at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Derby Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).