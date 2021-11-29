Derbyshire murder victim named as police charge four people

Officers and ambulance crews were called to reports of a disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, at about 1.40am on Thursday, November 25.

The victim, named as Peshang Sleman, 22, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A police spokesperson said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Four men have today been charged with the alleged murder of a man in Somercotes after roads were closed following a 'disturbance'.

The below men have today been charged with the following offences:

Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes: Murder, threatening another with an offensive weapon (baseball bat);

Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes: Murder, possessing an offensive weapon;

Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey: Murder, having bladed article in public place;

Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham: Murder.