The officer, who has not been named, bombarded a woman with ‘sexualised messages and photos’ before resigning from Derbyshire Constabulary last May - before an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) probe could begin.

Rachel Swann, chief constable at Derbyshire Constabulary, said the conduct had left her ‘deeply saddened and angered’.

The IOPC began investigating last May, after the officer resigned, following a referral from Derbyshire police about his conduct.

The PCSO has had allegations of gross misconduct upheld

At a disciplinary hearing, overseen by Derbyshire Constabulary and held on July 12, it was found proven that the PCSO ‘abused his position’ by engaging in sexualised conversations with a member of the public who he had met ‘through the course of his duties’ in April 2022.

The disgraced PCSO made contact with the woman via Facebook and sent her a series of inappropriate and graphic photos - including of the ‘male groin area’ - before asking if she ‘had any sex videos’.

Messages on Facebook and WhatsApp were examined during the course of the IOPC investigation, showed that he had made attempts to conceal his actions and discussed keeping the photos a ‘secret’.

As a result allegations of gross misconduct were found proven against the PCSO. The investigation was told the officer would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Everyone who works for Derbyshire Constabulary is expected to always act with the utmost professionalism – especially when dealing with vulnerable members of our community.

“When we received the complaint about this PCSO’s behaviour we acted promptly and, due to the nature of the alleged behaviour, referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“Following the IOPC findings the force set up a gross misconduct hearing which found that, had he not already resigned, that the PCSO would have been dismissed without notice.

“This type of behaviour has absolutely no place in policing, and we are committed to finding any officer or staff member who conducts themselves in the same manner – and removing them from our organisation.

“I, along with (the) vast majority of my staff and officers, am deeply saddened and angered by the behaviour shown in this case and we are working hard to ensure that those who act in a similar manner have no place in our force.”

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC’s regional director, said the officer had failed to ‘maintain appropriate boundaries’.

He said: “The abuse of police powers for sexual purpose has a profound impact on victims.“Our independent investigation concluded that the officer in this case abused his position by actively pursuing unprofessional contact with a female member of the public. The officer failed in his duty to maintain appropriate boundaries.”

“Following a gross misconduct hearing, it was determined the officer would have dismissed without notice, had he still been serving, highlighting that behaviour of this type will not be tolerated in policing.”