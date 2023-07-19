News you can trust since 1855
Teen arrested after a number of HGV break-ins in Derbyshire industrial yard

Police in Derbyshire have arrested a 14 year old boy after a number of HGVs were reportedly broken into.
By Oliver McManus
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

A number of police units, including the dog squad, descended on an industrial yard near Langley Mill to arrest a teenager in connection with a number of break-ins.

Police received a report that HGVs were being broken into on an industrial yard near Cromford Road, Langley Mill, at around 7pm yesterday (July 18) and arrested a 14 year old boy nearby.

Police are now keen to speak to people who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage from the area around the time of the offence.

Police have arrested a 14 year old boyPolice have arrested a 14 year old boy
Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods – including reference 944-18/07/23: