Teen arrested after a number of HGV break-ins in Derbyshire industrial yard

A number of police units, including the dog squad, descended on an industrial yard near Langley Mill to arrest a teenager in connection with a number of break-ins.

Police received a report that HGVs were being broken into on an industrial yard near Cromford Road, Langley Mill, at around 7pm yesterday (July 18) and arrested a 14 year old boy nearby.

Police are now keen to speak to people who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage from the area around the time of the offence.

Police have arrested a 14 year old boy