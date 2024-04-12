Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Longmate, formerly of Derbyshire Constabulary, had been given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for a year, after he was found guilty of a single count of misconduct in a public office in November – relating to sexual contact with a woman in his patrol car.

Following an appeal by the force, who deemed the sentence unduly lenient, the Judge removed the suspended aspect of his conviction, with the 48-year-old subsequently being jailed for 11 months (12 months minus unpaid work served).

He had been on duty on October 4 2015 when he and a colleague offered to take a woman home from an incident at The Association bar in Chesterfield. The trial heard that PC Longmate and PC Daniel Nash parked their car, and the woman had sex with Nash and performed a sex act on Longmate.

DCC Simon Blatchly said that Longmate was “found guilty of a horrendous crime.”

In an accelerated misconduct hearing held in January this year, Longmate was dismissed from the force following his conviction.

DCC Simon Blatchly said: “Matthew Longmate was found guilty of a horrendous crime, where in his role as a police officer he not only failed to protect, but actively sought to abuse his position while on patrol.

“As a force, we felt that a suspended sentence did not reflect the severity of the offence committed. We therefore appealed that decision, and I am pleased to see that today he is now in custody.

