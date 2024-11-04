A disciplinary panel has ruled that a former Derbyshire Constabulary officer who sent sexually explicit messages to a vulnerable woman – who he met while on duty – would have been dismissed had he not resigned.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gross misconduct allegations against ex-PC Benjamin Pearson, aged 37, were found proven at the hearing on October 28. The hearing followed an investigation by the force, which was carried out under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The hearing was told that PC Pearson, who resigned in September 2024, formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he came into contact with through his duties. He organised a meeting with her, sent her sexual messages and without a policing purpose accessed information about her and other members of her family on police systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer, who was formerly based at Buxton Police Station, was found to have breached police professional behaviour standards for conduct, confidentiality, and duties and responsibilities. He will be placed on the barred list, preventing future employment with the police service.

PC Pearson sent more than 200 messages to the woman while he was at work.

The investigation began following a referral by Derbyshire Constabulary to the IOPC. It established that PC Pearson obtained the woman’s number while dealing with a roadside incident in September 2022. He met up with her the same day after sending her a message while still on duty, and between then and December that year, they exchanged more than 2,700 WhatsApp messages, texts and calls.

Some of PC Pearson’s messages were of a sexual nature and more than 200 were sent by him while he was at work.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “PC Pearson abused his authority and position of trust by pursuing an improper emotional relationship with a member of the public he met on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aggravating features of this case are that it was not a one-off incident and he carried on sending sexualised messages over several months after the woman indicated she was emotionally vulnerable. It was also clear from his messages that he knew what he was doing was wrong and could get him in trouble. He has now been held accountable for his behaviour.”

During the investigation police reviewed audits of police systems and seized electronic devices for forensic examination. In March 2023 PC Pearson was interviewed under caution but chose not to respond to all the questions he was asked.