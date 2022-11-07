Former Chesterfield manager James Rowe denies sexually assaulting woman during first court appearance

James Rowe, 39, of Blind Lane, Breaston appeared in Chesterfield Magistrates Court today (Monday, November 7) charged with the sexual assault of a female. The former Chesterfield and AFC Fylde manager pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Rowe was charged with the offence on September 28 2022 – having been suspended by Chesterfield FC back in January 2022 – before departing the club by ‘mutual consent’ in February 2022.

Fiona McClelland, prosecuting, told the court that on November 24 2021, Rowe groped and exposed his penis to the alleged victim.

James Rowe, the former Chesterfield FC manager, arriving at Chesterfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard that Rowe had sent the alleged victim what Ms McClelland described as “flirty texts”.

It was during an encounter on November 24 that the prosecution claimed Rowe had then committed the sexual assault.

Ms McClelland said that the case was not suitable for summary trial. Peter Eguae, representing Rowe, said that he was a “man of previous good character” and that there was no behaviour that suggested the need for any specific bail conditions.

