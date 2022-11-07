Police officers were called just before 10pm on Monday, October 24 to reports that gunshots had been heard in the Addison Road area in Derby. No injuries were reported and officers were able to confirm that no-one had been harmed and no property had been damaged.

Two men, one in his late teens and the other in his forties both from Derby, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The man in his forties has been released on police bail while the man in his teens has been released under investigation.

Two other men, one in his twenties and another in his forties, both from Derby, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The man in his forties has been released on police bail while the man in his twenties has been released under investigation.

Police are urging anyone who has any information, that can assist them to contact the force.

A team of specialist officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry since the incident and their investigation continues. Anyone who has any information that can assist them is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*621876:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyhsire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – there are several crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website and online contact form

Phone – call 101