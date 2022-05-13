“Foolish” Chesterfield woman, 23, tried to illegally abort cheating boyfriend’s child

Georgia Day, 23, was having a “sexual relationship” with co-accused Joseph Bayne - whose girlfriend was pregnant with his child when she agreed to help him terminate it.

Derby Crown Court heard Bayne’s girlfriend - the expecting mother of his child - announced her pregnancy which was planned and with Bayne taking fertility pills, in March 2020.

However the court heard Bayne, who had been cheating on his girlfriend with Day, “had a change of heart” and felt “trapped” by the pregnancy - wanting to “travel” before settling down.

The court heard during a text exchange Day told another man how Bayne - acquitted of any wrongdoing after a trial - had offered other girls “thousands” to help him.

Despite her friend’s attempts to dissuade her from the dangerous plan, “foolish” Day went ahead with it, saying she was doing it to “help out a mate”.

Prosecutor Julia King described how on May 5, 2020, having agreed to help Bayne get the abortion pills, Day spoke with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, “giving information” about her stage of pregnancy.

She said: “The pills were posted to her and a package came containing an abortion kit.”

Ms King said a police investigation found between May 14 and 15 Day began researching abortion pills online.

Search queries entered included “giving abortion pills to someone else”, “is it illegal to give abortion pills to someone else without them knowing” and an online news story with the headline “man tricks pregnant girlfriend into taking abortion pills”.

Further searches included “can doctors tell if you’ve had an abortion or a miscarriage”.

The court heard rat Bayne refused to attend the appointment with the British Pregnancy Advisory Service and was later acquitted of conspiracy to procure a substance to bring on a miscarriage after a trial.

Ms King described how Day’s actions came to light when on May 15 Bayne’s girlfriend found the pills under her bed.

She said: “She feared her partner had given her the tablets.”

However the court heard she had since given birth to a healthy child.

Recorder Dean Crowe told Day: “The crown is bound by the jury verdict in relation to Mr Bayne but Mr Bayne was nevertheless a party to the agreement to obtain the abortion kit.”

He said there was “some genuine affection” between Bayne and Day - adding: “It was perhaps that affection that led you to foolishly agree to what followed.

“Mr Bayne had a change of heart (about the pregnancy) - he wanted to travel before having a child.

“I am entirely satisfied that because of that change of heart Mr Bayne felt trapped and enlisted your help.

“It’s agreed you were in two minds about it - you should have listened to your male friend who tried to persuade you out of.

“You chose to assist Mr Bayne - a man who failed to support his girlfriend and refused to do what was promised to you regarding the appointment (with the pregnancy service).”

He added that the plan had “thankfully failed” and Bayne’s partner gave birth to a healthy child.

He said: “I accept you have positive characteristics - you were not the principal in this conspiracy but your role was essential in procuring the abortion kit.

“Your actions caused distress to (Bayne’s girlfriend) - they left her uncertain about the health of her unborn child.”

Day, of of Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, admitted unlawfully procure a poison or “other noxious thing” - knowing it was intended to be used to bring on a miscarriage.

She was jailed for 12 months suspended for 18 months and handed 120 hours unpaid work.

The judge added: “You are very lucky – your acts were very foolish and totally misguided.”