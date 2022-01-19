Flashers, potheads and speeding motorists: North Derbyshire people before the courts

Dean Meyrick, 50, of Holme Hall Crescent, Holme Hall: Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and two counts of common assault against an emergency worker. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed an eight-week curfew, ordered to pay £50 compensation to each of the officers.

Carlos Millan, 40, of St Augustines Drive, Birdholme: Guilty of assault and criminal damage. Sentence adjourned for a probation report.

Carl Fisher, 44, of Dundonald Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving on a restricted section of the M1 at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 62 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Andrew Clark, 55, of Cooke Close, Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £90, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Brendan Bond, 24, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of threatening behaviour. Fined £675, ordered to pay £620 towards the costs of the trial and a £67 victim surcharge.

Glen Cheetham, 35, of Rotherham Road, Clowne: Guilty of drink driving. Banned from driving for 16 months, fined £400, made to pay £85 court costs and £40 victim surcharge.

Brian Worthy, 73, of Mill Street, Clowne: Guilty of two counts of exposure. Handed an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation activity days, a 16-week curfew, ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of his victims, £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Michael Harvey, 85, of Jackson Tor Road, Matlock: Guilty of two counts of outraging public decency. Case adjourned for probation reports.

Adam Garnett, 32, Springfield Close, Eckington: Guilty of cannabis cultivation. Handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours unpaid work. The defendant was also made to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Tina Wray, 59, of Meadow Close, Stoney Middleton: Guilty of drug driving. Banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120.

William Smith, 45, of Moston Walk, Birdholme: Guilty of stealing clothes from H&M and M&S. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a thinking skills programme, six rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours unpaid work. Made to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Laura Wilkinson, 35, of Laceyfields Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour - namely 75 miles per hour. Fined £40, made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs. Banned from driving for seven days.

Alan Barton, 52, of Bown Close, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per – namely 40 miles per hour – and driving unlicensed. Fined £266, made to pay £110 court costs and a £36 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.