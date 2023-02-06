Five men arrested after 120mph chase down M1 following burglary at Staveley business

Just after 7.30pm on Sunday, February 5, officers responded to reports of a burglary at premises on Adelphi Way in Staveley.

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, along with colleagues from the Road Crime Team and helicopter crews from the National Police Air Service, all started following an Audi A6 suspected of being involved in the burglary.

The car joined the M1 at junction 29A near Duckmanton and started traveling south, reaching speeds of up to 120mph. The Audi was eventually stopped on the exit slip road at Junction 27.

All five men currently remain in custody.