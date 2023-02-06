Derbyshire ambulance staff join nationwide walk-outs in 'biggest NHS strike’
Derbyshire ambulance staff in the GMB union have joined nationwide walk-outs in what could be the 'biggest NHS strike’ in history’.
Derbyshire ambulance staff took part in strikes today over pay. The impact of the strikes is expected to be greater this time as more hospital trusts have joined industrial action and for the first time, ambulance workers and nurses have walked out together.
As ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services, picket lines in North East Derbyshire have been held at Chesterfield ambulance station and Heath ambulance station.
The strikes are affecting non-life threatening calls and patients have been urged to call 999 only in an emergency.
NHS workers have walked out in Derbyshire following several other picket lines and marches held over the last few weeks, including a right-to-strike rally joined by about 200 people in Chesterfield last week.