Firearm found in police raid at Chesterfield pub

An ‘illegal firearm’ was discovered during a search at a Chesterfield pub.

Derbyshire police have called for a review of the premises licence at Moonrakers, on Keswick Drive, after the discovery.

Moonrakers pub, Keswick Drive, Chesterfield, where police say a gun was found.

In documents sent to Chesterfield Borough Council, officers say that at 1.40pm on Friday, December 13, the joint tenant at the premises was arrested over undisclosed matters.

The application says: “Following this arrest the entire premises were searched. Found in the landing area of the upstairs private quarters was a live illegal firearm, this is being subject to forensic testing.”

The review will be heard by the council’s licensing committee at a future meeting.

To comment on the review, visit the licensing department on Chesterfield Borough Council’s website.