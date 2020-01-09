Opinion split over Chesterfield Hotel demolition plans

Residents are split over plans to knock down a landmark Chesterfield hotel.

As revealed on derbyshiretimes.co.uk, Chesterfield Borough Council has approved plans to raze The Chesterfield Hotel on Malkin Street, close to Chesterfield train station, “to allow future regeneration/redevelopment of the site”.

The Chesterfield Hotel is currently boarded-up.

However, residents are split over the plans, with many recalling fun nights there over the years and calling for it to be saved, while others say it is an “eyesore” and time to move on.

Posting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page – fb.com/derbyshiretimes – Rob Madin posted: “I have some good memories of the place but it’s time to let it go. It’s an eyesore.”

And Timothy Holloway said: “They've tried to sell it several times but no one wants it. It would cost a fortune to bring up to modern standards which is probably why it's going.”

However, calling the proposed demolition “heartbreaking”, Francesca Desideri said: “I feel instead of putting the Premier Inn in the town centre they could have done a fabulous job with this hotel.”

The boarded-up entrance to The Chesterfield Hotel.

Kim Joy Isham Johnson posted: “I think it's really sad. I taught my son to swim there everyday. We would walk along the canal and tie our dog in reception whilst we swam, then walk back home again.

“I've got very good memories and was devastated when it shut,”

Terry Henman said: "I had great memories. I worked there for years and made some wonderful friends. It will be a sad day to see it knocked down.”

Hazel Kennedy wrote: “This was a really lovely hotel at its height and so handy for the train station .

The Chesterfield Hotel is facing demolition.

“What a shame that these old buildings have been neglected and now are to be demolished - it’s part of the history of the town.”

And Clare Embrey said: “It’s a real shame the building could not be saved and renovated maintaining the historic structures.”

Mandy Roddis said: “They could turn it into apartments or even a homeless shelter. What a waste of an iconic building. There'll soon be nothing left of old Chesterfield.”