Firearm and round 200 suspected cannabis plants seized at Ripley property
Officers have seized around 200 suspected cannabis plants and a firearm from a property in Ripley.
Police say no arrests have been made yet and they are attempting to establish whether the firearm was kept illegally.
The findings were uncovered during a search warrant at a Norman Road address on Wednesday.
Sergeant Jo-Anne Brooks, of Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will always take action whenever we receive information that there are drugs offences.
“I would like to thank the local community for reporting any concerns to us.
“I would urge anyone who may have any information about the misuse of drugs, any suspicions or concerns to contact us so that we can investigate.”
