Firearm and round 200 suspected cannabis plants seized at Ripley property

Police say no arrests have been made yet and they are attempting to establish whether the firearm was kept illegally.

The findings were uncovered during a search warrant at a Norman Road address on Wednesday.

Sergeant Jo-Anne Brooks, of Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will always take action whenever we receive information that there are drugs offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say no arrests have been made yet and they are attempting to establish whether the firearm was kept illegally. Photo: Pixabay

“I would like to thank the local community for reporting any concerns to us.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information about the misuse of drugs, any suspicions or concerns to contact us so that we can investigate.”

To make a report you can get in touch with police using the below means.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.