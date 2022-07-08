Fire service slams criminals who keep setting fires next to busy Chesterfield road

Residents have reported a fire being set on waste ground off Goytside Road, Brampton – close to the Morrisons Supermarket on Chatsworth Road.
A video recently submitted to the Derbyshire Times shows plumes of smoke rising from site, with flames visible through the trees.
The area has become hotspot for such behaviour – with fire crews being called out to tackle a blaze in May which spewed black smoke that was spotted across Walton Dam.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that these fires hinder crews as they respond to life-threatening emergencies – and urged residents to get in touch with any information.
“Fires in the open tie up emergency resources and take them away from being available to respond to life-risk emergencies, potentially leading to a delay in our emergency response.
“Members of the public can help us reduce the impact of such fires by anonymously reporting any information they may have about deliberate fire setting by calling FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or online here.”