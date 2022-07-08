Fire service slams criminals who keep setting fires next to busy Chesterfield road

Residents have reported a fire being set on waste ground off Goytside Road, Brampton – close to the Morrisons Supermarket on Chatsworth Road.

A video recently submitted to the Derbyshire Times shows plumes of smoke rising from site, with flames visible through the trees.

The area has become hotspot for such behaviour – with fire crews being called out to tackle a blaze in May which spewed black smoke that was spotted across Walton Dam.

The video shows black smoke and flames on the site.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that these fires hinder crews as they respond to life-threatening emergencies – and urged residents to get in touch with any information.

“Fires in the open tie up emergency resources and take them away from being available to respond to life-risk emergencies, potentially leading to a delay in our emergency response.