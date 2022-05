Crews from Chesterfield and Matlock attended the incident in Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield, at around 4.25pm on Friday, April 30.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish.

The fire was caught on camera by Derbyshire Times reader Stephen Hufton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighers were called to a fire in Goyt Side Road, Chesterfield

He said: “I was at Walton Dam and saw all the smoke.