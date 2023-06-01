Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden’s baby son, Finley Boden, died on Christmas Day, 2020, having been attacked by the pair just over two weeks earlier – sustaining 130 injuries, including 57 bone fractures, bruises and two burns.

Finley had been removed from the dope-addicted couple at birth in February the same year but was allowed back into their full-time care on November 17, 2020.

During a five-month murder trial, a jury heard how, after Finley’s return, Boden and Marsden’s home was found to be strewn with rubbish, dirty clothes and dog faeces.

Photos show how Boden and Marsden tidied their home to fool social care and how conditions deteriorated after Finley's return

The house was filled with the stench of cannabis – with evidence showing the drug was being smoked in their bedroom where Finley slept.

An analysis of the toddler’s blood showed he inhaled the pair’s fumes as they smoked the drug in large quantities during the weeks leading to his death.

Documents released by Derbyshire County Council show that in October, 2020, a family court ruled Finley should be returned to the couple’s full-time care within eight weeks’ time.

Photos the jobless couple sent to social care show their newly-tidied home looking spotless in an effort to demonstrate they were capable of looking after a child.

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were found guilty of murder after their 10-month-old child died after suffering 130 injuries – including 57 fractures and burns.

The family court ruling to return Finley within eight weeks was made despite social workers pushing for a transition period of four months including, crucially, drug testing.

A guardian representing Finley working for the independent Children and Families Court Advisory Service (Cafcass) argued the risks Boden and Marsden posed to their infant son were “manageable”.

It was further argued by the Cafcass worker that Derbyshire County Council social care was still recommending the couple’s “rehabilitation” into full-time parenting, despite already being aware of the real extent of their cannabis use and she had “questions” about where more drug testing would lead.

Finley Boden

In a report written in favour of an eight-week transition back to being Finley’s full-time carers, the worker said Marsden described Finley as a “cuddly, chunky munchkin”, while Boden called him “perfect” and “very heavy”.

Speaking about Boden and Marsden, she wrote: “Mr Boden and Miss Marsden have been able to evidence that they have made and sustained most of the required changes during these proceedings, however, their cannabis use – although somewhat reduced – remains a concern.

“Mr Boden and Miss Marsden have told me that they are keen for (Finley) to return to their care, they said they were both in a good place and are pleased that they are being given the opportunity to show that they can care for (him). Miss Marsden said that it was a ‘big eye opener’ when (Finley was) removed but they fully understand why.”

Boden and Marsden were charged with Finley’s murder a year after his death.

His parents tidied the kitchen to make it look like it was a safe place for him to be - before Finley's return

Derby Crown Court heard how “non-accidental bruising” to Finley could be traced back to November 29 – less than a fortnight after his return to his parents.

Jurors were told how despite successful home visits early on, towards the end of November social workers and health visitors found it increasingly difficult to gain entry and see Finley or his parents.

Both defendants, the court heard, agreed to use Covid to prevent anyone from seeing Finley and how seriously his health was declining.

Mrs Justice Tipples, jailing the couple for life after they were found guilty of murder, told them: “Finley died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He was in a cot in your bedroom.

"He died of endocarditis and pneumonia and septicemia because of extensive fractures to his bones which, acting together, you inflicted on him.”

Kitchen - after Finley's return

Earlier in the pair’s trial the jury heard how on December 23 – two days before Finley died – the family’s social worker called at their home address however Boden – maintaining the baby was ill with Covid and upstairs asleep – refused her entry.

The worker then saw Marsden “100 yards” away on the same road as a car pulled up and she saw an exchange that “looked like a drug deal”. She had not seen Finley for a month since her last visit on November 27 – despite numerous attempts.

She confirmed that November 27 – when Finley was seen asleep on the couple’s sofa as they “listened to music” upstairs – was the last time she saw him alive.

Derby Crown Court heard how Boden asked for money from family members to buy nappies and other essentials for Finley – funds which, in reality, were used to buy vast quantities of cannabis.

In the weeks leading up to Finley’s death multiple texts were sent between drug dealers and the phone the defendants shared, arranging deals.

One of the texts – sent on December 23 – read: “That bud's absolutely banging bro – probs the best in Old Whit.”

Boden, 30, and Marsden, 22, both denied murder – they were jailed for a minimum of 29 years and 27 years respectively.

A Cafcass spokesman, commenting on the family court decision, said: “No one could have predicted from what was known at the time that they (Boden and Marden) were capable of such cruelty or that there was a risk that they would intentionally hurt him, let alone murder him."

The spokesman added the guardian’s view was a longer transition period, where Finley would pass “backwards and forwards” between his parents and social care, was unnecessary unsettling.

Commenting on the issue of drug testing, the spokesman said although the guardian was “neutral” on an order for drug testing, she agreed that their cannabis use should be monitored.

The newly-tidied bedroom - before Finley's return