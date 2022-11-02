Stephen Boden uttered the callous words in hospital in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 after being taken to “say goodbye” to the now dead baby, Derby Crow Court heard.

Prosecutor Mary Prior KC told how a senior nurse overheard Boden say he had “taken pics of the pram to sell it” and was “putting it on Ebay”.

The court heard in the days that followed dope-addicted Boden and baby Finley Boden’s mother Shannon Marsden were heard “laughing and joking as if they hadn’t a care in the world” by a neighbour.

Boden and Marsden have jointly been charged with the murder of their son Finley on December 25, 2020, at an address in Holland Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

Finley Boden died on Christmas Day 2020 – just 39 days after being returned to parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden from care.

He had endured 57 fractures including breaks to his collar bone, shoulder, shin, thigh bones, pelvis and ribs in the days leading to his death, a court had heard.

The baby also suffered two burns to his hand – one of which may have been caused by a cigarette lighter.

Boden, 29, and Marsden, 21, both deny murder, cruelty to a person under 16 and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial of Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden is being heard at Derby Crown Court

Mary Prior KC told the a jury at their trial today (Wednesday) that Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence” at the hands of his cannabis-addicted parents.

The prosecutor said: “The violence happened on more than one occasion and Finley would have been in pain and distress.

"One of the striking features of this case is after Finley had died when his mother and father were questioned by police both defendants not only claimed they did not injure Finley but they were unaware of the extent of his injuries.”

Ms Prior said the multiple injuries caused to Finley would happened over a number of weeks between November and Christmas Day and would have caused “pain, swelling and restricted movement”.

She described how breaking Finley’s thigh – the strongest bone in the body – would have required “a lot of force”.

His broken pelvis indicated Finely had been “kicked” or “stamped” upon while a jury was shown photos of Finley’s blood-stained baby grow, bedding and cot.

Ultimately, the court heard, the “exhausted” tot developed a heart infection and sepsis as he was unable to clear mucus as a result of multiple rib fractures.

Ms Prior said: “It would have been abundantly clear he required urgent medical attention but neither of his parents took him to see a GP, a hospital or rang 111 or 999 for him.”

The court heard at 2.26am on December 25 an ambulance operations manager was sent to the couple’s Old Whittington address.

When he arrived he found baby Finley’s mother Marsden “screaming and crying”.

Boden was giving resuscitation to the child, who had no pulse, and the medic noticed marks on Finley’s face and “scrapes” around his nostrils indicating sepsis.

Finley’s father claimed the child had been fed not long after being put to bed at 7pm on Christmas Eve.

However, evidence showed Boden and Marsden had walked with the infant on at 30-minute journey to Tesco in his pram at 6.30pm, returning home at 8pm.

The court heard there were “no photos" of Finley after December 2, 2020, suggesting “this was because he had to be kept out of sight and covered up because he was being assaulted”.

In the days leading up to Finley’s death attempts were made by family members on both sides to see Finley, however both defendants refused to produce the child.

Ms Prior said on one occasion a social worker visited the couple asking to see Finley however Boden refused, saying the child was “unwell” and “asleep”.

She said: “Stephen Boden could not let the social worker see Finely because he had been battered and bruised and was very unwell.”

While on the same visit the social worker witnessed Marsden conducting a drug deal at the window of a car near the couple’s home.

Ms Prior said: “Finley was born on February 15 2020 and died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He lived for 315 days.”

She described how Finley, removed from their care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

She said: “Within 39 days of moving back in with the defendants Finley was dead. The severity of his injuries showed violence used required considerable force.

“His parents worked together to hide the injuries from social workers, health visitors and the police.”

The court heard how in October 2020 a court ordered Finley’s return to his parents with a transition period of supervision by social services.

However no drug testing of either parent – both heavy cannabis users – was ordered.