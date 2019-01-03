Family's tribute to 82-year-old grandfather killed in Chesterfield crash

The family of an 82-year-old man who died after a collision in Chesterfield have paid tribute to him.

Pedestrian Arthur 'Bud' Wass died after a collision with a Range Rover on Whitecotes Lane outside Walton Hospital on Saturday, December 29.

Mr Wass' daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Mick, said: “Arthur, known as Bud to friends and family, was a much loved dad and grandad.

Man dies after crash in Chesterfield



“A retired watchmaker, Bud had lived in Walton since 1964. He was an avid walker as well as enjoying politics, rugby and classical music.

“Bud was a doting father to his daughter Geraldine and son-in-law Mick and was a beloved grandad to Emma and Daniel who he loved to spend time with.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Whitecotes Lane at around 7.20pm and may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it.

"They also want to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV in the area. Anyone with such footage should download it and store it on a separate device for officers to view."

Anyone with any information should contact police, quoting reference 18*630481 and the name of the officer in the case DC Siddall, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.