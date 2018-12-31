Man dies after crash in Chesterfield

An elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in Chesterfield.

Police said the crash - which happened in Whitecotes Lane outside Walton Hospital at 7.10pm on Saturday - involved an 82-year-old pedestrian and a Range Rover.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been contacted and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

The man has not yet been formally identified.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it.

"They also want to hear from any drivers who may have dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV in the area.

"Anyone with such footage should download it and store it on a separate device for officers to view."

Call DC Siddall on 101 and quote reference number 18*630481.

Serious crash occurs in Chesterfield