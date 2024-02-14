Family pay tribute to “devoted sibling” pronounced dead at scene of crash along busy Derbyshire A-road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Kemp, from Borrowash, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between his black Kawasaki motorbike and a grey Mercedes A180 in Nottingham Road, Spondon – at around 8.45pm on Thursday, February 1.

Paying tribute to the 22-year-old, Luke’s family said: “Luke was devoted to his family; he was one of five siblings and was so proud of his brother and spoilt his younger sisters rotten. He always wanted to be with the family, even on New Years Eve he was happiest at home with all of us.

“Luke had a great sense of humour and cared deeply about other people, being a friend to everyone he met.

“He loved cars and had a passion for food and cooking which he was very good at. He was very interested in business and had an entrepreneurial spirit.

“We have so many special memories of Luke, particularly during the summer when he would buy the biggest paddling pool he could find and there’d be ice lollies all round.

“The house was always full of activity when Luke was around, and he will be deeply missed.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing. The driver of the Mercedes has attended a voluntary police interview and continues to help officers with their enquiries.

A 20-year-old man, who was driving a BMW 3 series seen driving with the motorcyclist in the moments before the collision, was arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*66086:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101