Family pay tribute to “devoted sibling” pronounced dead at scene of crash along busy Derbyshire A-road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke Kemp, from Borrowash, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between his black Kawasaki motorbike and a grey Mercedes A180 in Nottingham Road, Spondon – at around 8.45pm on Thursday, February 1.
Paying tribute to the 22-year-old, Luke’s family said: “Luke was devoted to his family; he was one of five siblings and was so proud of his brother and spoilt his younger sisters rotten. He always wanted to be with the family, even on New Years Eve he was happiest at home with all of us.
“Luke had a great sense of humour and cared deeply about other people, being a friend to everyone he met.
“He loved cars and had a passion for food and cooking which he was very good at. He was very interested in business and had an entrepreneurial spirit.
“We have so many special memories of Luke, particularly during the summer when he would buy the biggest paddling pool he could find and there’d be ice lollies all round.
“The house was always full of activity when Luke was around, and he will be deeply missed.”
Investigations into the collision are ongoing. The driver of the Mercedes has attended a voluntary police interview and continues to help officers with their enquiries.
A 20-year-old man, who was driving a BMW 3 series seen driving with the motorcyclist in the moments before the collision, was arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail as enquiries continue.
READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers set for disruption amid roadworks and closures on busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Heanor, Ripley and Derby
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*66086:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.