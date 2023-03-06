Family of Derbyshire teen killed in drink-drive crash tell how daughter’s tragic death “destroyed our lives”

Phoebe Johnson was just 17-years-old when she died in a crash that occurred just after 12.30am on Saturday, October 23 2021.

She was a passenger in a red Seat Leon driven, which was being driven by Melissa Kellioh, with the pair having attended a house party that evening.

Kellioh, who was 19 at the time, was found to have had between 97 and 149 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood when the crash took place – above the legal limit of 80 milligrams.

The court heard how the 20-year-old had been speeding along country lanes and driving recklessly before she lost control on the A514 between Stanton-by-Bridge and Ticknell, just south of the junction with Breach Lane.

Emergency services rushed Phoebe to the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in a bid to save her, but she sadly died around 5.00am the same day – having suffered serious head and neck injuries.

Kellioh, of Brookdale Road, Hartshorne, pleaded guilty to causing death through careless driving while over the legal drink-drive limit.

She was jailed for three years following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, January 17.

In their victim impact statement, Paul and Nicola Johnson tried to describe to the court how it felt to have lost their only child following the crash.

They said: “We sit in our living room and stare at our daughter’s picture hanging on the wall, hoping and longing that she will walk through the door at any minute. But we know this will never happen and our hearts sink again.

“Our lives have been destroyed and our hearts have been broken.”

PC Dave McAllister, from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a very tragic case where a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her died as the result of a completely avoidable collision, and we understand that no sentence at court will ever bring Phoebe back or erase the distress her family continue to feel every day.

“We just cannot stress enough how much drink driving wrecks lives, and the most devastating and serious of consequences that decision can make. Our thoughts continue to be with Phoebe’s family at this time.”

If you suspect someone has been drink or drug-driving, and the crime is taking place at the time, call Derbyshire Police on 999.

If you have details of a driver who regularly drives unsafely or a non-urgent report, contact the force using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here.

Phone – call 101