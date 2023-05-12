“Heavily drunk” Liam Burke, 35, was asleep on a sofa when his former girlfriend of eight years returned to see to the animal, having left the defendant days before.

Derby Crown Court heard as Burke stirred during the incident on December 7, 2021, he shouted “I’m going to kill you” as the terrified woman struggled to breathe.

Prosecutor Daniel Scouthern described how, as she tried to flee the house, Burke pulled her back in – however she escaped after a struggle.

Burke was jailed for two-and-a-half years

Describing previous incidents leading up to the break-up, Mr Scouthern said: “Mr Burke and the complainant were in a relationship for eight years.

"They shared a child together and another child from a previous relationship – she reported that problems began when they moved into a new property in 2019.

"Mr Burke was drinking extreme amounts of alcohol.”

On November 11, 2021, Burke had been drinking “all day” when dragged her out of bed by the wrist, kicking her and demanding money .

During a further fracas a month later on December 4 he became jealous as she texted a friend, pushing her around as their children were forced to defend their mother.

The following day, after she had fled their home with her children, Burke sent her nearly 80 text messages at work.

He later showed up in person and had to be escorted from the premises twice on the same day.

Stephan Cooper, Burke’s barrister, said his client regretted his behaviour – which occurred due to his alcohol dependence – and asked a judge to suspend a prison term.

However Recorder Adrian Reynolds told him: “I’m afraid you do deserve to go to prison – your behaviour is appalling.

"You were jealous and carried on drinking – in a particularly low moment you were being restrained by the children.

"You cannot avoid a prison sentence for the way you have treated that woman.

"You were assaulting her repeatedly in front of children in the context of being so drunk you were unable to control your behaviour.”

Burke, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, was convicted of assault with actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating and harassment without violence after a trial.

