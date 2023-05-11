News you can trust since 1855
In pictures: The latest unsolved crimes and incidents in Derbyshire

The pictures below have been released by detectives in connection with a number of crimes and incidents across Derbyshire.

By Ben McVay
Published 11th May 2023, 12:32 BST

They include thefts, burglaries, assaults and absconded prisoners.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary using following methods:

- Crime reporting tools on the police website

- Send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

- Direct message the contact centre via Twitter

- Phone: call 101

The latest unsolved crimes and incidents in Derbyshire

1. In pictures

The latest unsolved crimes and incidents in Derbyshire

The man in this CCTV still image is sought in connection Marlpool burglary around 2.45am on March 19 on Western Drive. A purse, car keys and a silver VW Polo were believed to have been stolen from the property, along with two Amazon Fire tablets and a Nintendo DS. The car was recovered later that day on Johnson Drive in Heanor and it is thought to have been driven to the Ilkeston area.

2. Car stolen along with electronic tablets during burglary

Car stolen along with electronic tablets during burglary

Detectives want to speak with the male and female in this CCTV image after an assault at Beach and Groove bar in Stephenson Place, Chesterfield. A man in his late teens was left with a fractured skull following the attack - which happened between 1.30am and 2am on April 9.

3. Male left with fractured skull after Chesterfield assault

Male left with fractured skull after Chesterfield assault

Police are appealing for help locating Ian Gibson, 41, in connection with an alleged assault. He lives in Derby and has links to the Alvaston area of the city as well as Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

4. Man wanted over assault

Man wanted over assault

