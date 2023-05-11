The pictures below have been released by detectives in connection with a number of crimes and incidents across Derbyshire.
They include thefts, burglaries, assaults and absconded prisoners.
- Direct message the contact centre via Twitter
Undefined: readMore
1. In pictures
The latest unsolved crimes and incidents in Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Car stolen along with electronic tablets during burglary
The man in this CCTV still image is sought in connection Marlpool burglary around 2.45am on March 19 on Western Drive.
A purse, car keys and a silver VW Polo were believed to have been stolen from the property, along with two Amazon Fire tablets and a Nintendo DS.
The car was recovered later that day on Johnson Drive in Heanor and it is thought to have been driven to the Ilkeston area. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Male left with fractured skull after Chesterfield assault
Detectives want to speak with the male and female in this CCTV image after an assault at Beach and Groove bar in Stephenson Place, Chesterfield.
A man in his late teens was left with a fractured skull following the attack - which happened between 1.30am and 2am on April 9. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Man wanted over assault
Police are appealing for help locating Ian Gibson, 41, in connection with an alleged assault.
He lives in Derby and has links to the Alvaston area of the city as well as Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. Photo: Derbyshire Police