2 . Car stolen along with electronic tablets during burglary

The man in this CCTV still image is sought in connection Marlpool burglary around 2.45am on March 19 on Western Drive. A purse, car keys and a silver VW Polo were believed to have been stolen from the property, along with two Amazon Fire tablets and a Nintendo DS. The car was recovered later that day on Johnson Drive in Heanor and it is thought to have been driven to the Ilkeston area. Photo: Derbyshire Police