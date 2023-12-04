News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Ex-Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe appears in court – with sexual assault trial set to begin

The trial of James Rowe – former manager of Chesterfield FC – will commence tomorrow after a jury was sworn in.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Rowe, 40, appeared at Derby Crown Court today, charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021. Mr Rowe has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The former Chesterfield FC manager spoke only to confirm his name before a jury was sworn in. The trial is set to begin in full tomorrow morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal after assault at Chesterfield bar leaves man unconscious and with broken nose

Judge Jonathan Bennett is presiding over the case – with Dawn Pritchard representing the crown and Peter Eguae representing Mr Rowe.