The trial of James Rowe – former manager of Chesterfield FC – will commence tomorrow after a jury was sworn in.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Rowe, 40, appeared at Derby Crown Court today, charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021. Mr Rowe has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The former Chesterfield FC manager spoke only to confirm his name before a jury was sworn in. The trial is set to begin in full tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...