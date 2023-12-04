Ex-Chesterfield FC manager James Rowe appears in court – with sexual assault trial set to begin
James Rowe, 40, appeared at Derby Crown Court today, charged with sexually assaulting a woman on November 24 2021. Mr Rowe has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The former Chesterfield FC manager spoke only to confirm his name before a jury was sworn in. The trial is set to begin in full tomorrow morning.
Judge Jonathan Bennett is presiding over the case – with Dawn Pritchard representing the crown and Peter Eguae representing Mr Rowe.