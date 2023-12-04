News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after assault at Chesterfield bar leaves man unconscious and with broken nose

Officers have released images of five people they would like to trace in connection with an assault at a Chesterfield bar.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT
The incident took place at The Association on Corporation Street between around 3.30am and 4am on Friday, October 15.

It was reported the following day when the victim called the force to say he had been knocked unconscious and suffered a broken nose, after an alleged altercation with three men.

Enquiries have been ongoing, and officers have today released CCTV images of four men and a woman, as they may have information which could help.

Officers have released images of five people they would like to trace in connection with an assault at a Chesterfield bar.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information about the assault, is asked to contact teh force on any of the non-emergency details below, with the reference 23000643906:

