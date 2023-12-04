Police appeal after assault at Chesterfield bar leaves man unconscious and with broken nose
The incident took place at The Association on Corporation Street between around 3.30am and 4am on Friday, October 15.
It was reported the following day when the victim called the force to say he had been knocked unconscious and suffered a broken nose, after an alleged altercation with three men.
Enquiries have been ongoing, and officers have today released CCTV images of four men and a woman, as they may have information which could help.
Anyone who recognises them, or has any information about the assault, is asked to contact teh force on any of the non-emergency details below, with the reference 23000643906:
