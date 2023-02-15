A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of a fire at a scrap yard on Armytage Industrial Estate in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, has concluded it was a deliberate ignition.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 6.10am on Monday, February 13. At the height of the fire, crews from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley, Matlock, Clowne, and Long Eaton were in attendance. Further assistance came from South Yorkshire’s Lowedges and Birley, and Nottinghamshire’s Mansfield fire stations.

Neighbouring businesses were evacuated during the incident and local residents were asked to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

Fire crews from across Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire were deployed to fight the blaze. Credit: Adrian Wild

The incident was scaled down to two fire engines at around 7.30pm, with final crews leaving the scene shortly before 11.00pm. Firefighters from Chesterfield returned twice on Tuesday morning to check for any hot spots.

Derbyshire Police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area. They have a particular interest in footage from between 9.00pm on February 12 and 6.00am on February 13.

The force can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000093901:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101