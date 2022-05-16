Emergency services called out to abandoned Derbyshire quarry to tackle ‘large fire littered with aerosols’

On Sunday, May 15, the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team were patrolling Bolehill Quarry.

Upon arrival at the derelict site, officers found that a “large fire” had been lit. Unbeknownst to the team, the fire had also been littered with aerosol cans – making the blaze even more dangerous for those officers in attendance.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to safely extinguish the fire, and they were thanked by the Wingerworth SNT for their assistance.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

This is not the first incident of this kind at the abandoned quarry – fires and anti-social behaviour have occurred on the site for several years.

Bolehill was previously run by Realstone, with the site being used to cut and finish ornamental stone. Set up in 1998, it became one of the largest suppliers of natural stone in the UK, with its headquarters in Wingerworth and works in Glasgow and Penrith.